China’s ‘unluckiest’ railway, Hong Kong actress Kathy Chow’s most memorable roles: SCMP’s 7 highlights of the week
- From Chinese scientists developing a hydrogen therapy that may reverse ageing to 1,000 tonnes of dead fish washing up on a Japanese beach, here are a few highlights from SCMP’s recent reporting
1. ‘Unluckiest high-speed railway’: Mother Nature bends human will in western China
It was once a symbol of China’s progress, now it is a reminder of the limits of humanity. The Lanxin Express between Lanzhou and Urumqi was hailed in 2016, but a quake in Qinghai province and a damaged rail tunnel forced Chinese engineers and scientists to rethink how best to build high-speed railway lines.
2. 5 of Kathy Chow’s most beloved screen roles, after actress dies aged 57
Actress Kathy Chow Hoi-mei, who died in a Beijing hospital aged 57 from an unknown illness on December 11, was best known for her many roles in TV drama series produced not only in Hong Kong but also Taiwan and mainland China.
3. Filipino returnees from Gaza homeless as aid dries up: ‘they feel abandoned’
The Philippines has been accused of “neglect” for giving repatriated Filipino-Palestinian families limited funds and only a three-day hotel stay on their return from Gaza.
4. Chinese scientists develop powerful hydrogen therapy that could reverse ageing
5. 1,000 tonnes of dead fish were found on this Japan beach. Now we may know why
The mystery of why vast numbers of sardines and chub mackerels washed up dead on a beach in northern Japan late last week may have been solved, with concerns that the fish had been affected by a powerful pollutant ruled out.
6. Hong Kong schools join Fifa football scheme, but can city stop talent leaving?
Hong Kong has joined a Fifa scheme to get more children playing football. Its next task is to stop them quitting and emigrating when they are older.
7. Millennials, you’re old: why age is catching up with them faster than boomers
Millennials – those born between 1981 and 1996 – are more health-conscious than preceding generations but are seeing their health decline faster than that of their parents as they age. Here’s why — and how they can slow the process.