Officials targeted by the panels included the city’s justice minister, Paul Lam Ting-kwok; Commissioner of Police Raymond Siu Chak-yee; Director of Public Prosecutions Maggie Yang Mei-kei; Senior Superintendent of Police Bruce Hung Ngan; Director of the Office for Safeguarding National Security Dong Jingwei; and assistant police commissioners Margaret Chiu Wing-lan and Dick Wong Chung-chun.

Lam, Siu and Yang were also named as targets in a sanctions bill introduced in November by Republican congresswoman Young Kim, chair of the Indo-Pacific subcommittee on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“The Hong Kong authorities’ egregious attempt to intimidate and silence US nationals engaged in peaceful political activism in the United States is outrageous and cannot be met with inaction,” said the letter signed by Republican congressmen Mike Gallagher and Chris Smith, along with Democratic congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and Democratic senator Jeff Merkley.

The lawmakers also urged Blinken to work with Congress to combat transnational repression, a term typically referring to the targeting of diaspora by governments.

In a statement on Wednesday, Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, called Hong Kong’s issuance of warrants for “anti-China rioters” a “necessary and legitimate act that is in line with the international law and customary practice”.

“The US and the UK by endorsing and supporting these people have exposed their ill intention of destabilising Hong Kong,” he said in the statement.

The Hong Kong trade office in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In July, the Hong Kong government accused eight opposition figures of violating the city’s national security law and issued an HK$1 million bounty for each arrest. On December 14, they added five more people to the list, including US citizen Joey Siu.