US lawmakers urge Antony Blinken to slap sanctions on Hong Kong, Chinese officials for activists’ arrest warrants
- Bipartisan letter sent to America’s top diplomat identifies Hong Kong’s justice minister and police chief among others over ‘outrageous’ action
- Leaders of two influential congressional panels focused on China seek determination from Blinken on sanctions eligibility by January 19
Officials targeted by the panels included the city’s justice minister, Paul Lam Ting-kwok; Commissioner of Police Raymond Siu Chak-yee; Director of Public Prosecutions Maggie Yang Mei-kei; Senior Superintendent of Police Bruce Hung Ngan; Director of the Office for Safeguarding National Security Dong Jingwei; and assistant police commissioners Margaret Chiu Wing-lan and Dick Wong Chung-chun.
The lawmakers also urged Blinken to work with Congress to combat transnational repression, a term typically referring to the targeting of diaspora by governments.
In a statement on Wednesday, Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, called Hong Kong’s issuance of warrants for “anti-China rioters” a “necessary and legitimate act that is in line with the international law and customary practice”.
The Hong Kong trade office in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.