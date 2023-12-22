Emergency workers responding to a massive deadly earthquake in northwestern China have shifted focus to housing and treating survivors, with rescue operations “basically over”, as the death toll from the disaster stood at 134 lives.

China is likely to ramp up its actions in stand-offs with the Philippines in the South China Sea amid Manila’s “assertive transparency” tactic, observers say, while also warning Beijing to carefully calibrate any escalation to avoid drawing in the US to defend its Southeast Asian ally.

Beijing flexes muscles in South China Sea as Manila puts it on the defensive

A rescuer uses a sniffer dog to search for survivors at a collapsed houses following a massive earthquake in Jishishan in Gansu province. Photo: AP

Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen

As the year draws to an end, more foreign investors may be pondering as they look into the years ahead: is China uninvestable or irreplaceable? While the answer differs from industry to industry and company to company, a general trend is that foreign enterprises are divesting their China operations.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said his government will bar vessels owned by Israeli shipping firm Zim from docking and unloading cargo at its ports, along with any ship bearing the Israeli flag, as global outrage surges over the mounting Palestinian death toll in Gaza.

Hong Kong Observatory advised people to put on warm clothes and ensure indoor ventilation. Photo: Sam Tsang

Hongkongers can expect chilly weather in the run up to Christmas, with the city’s weather forecaster saying the winter monsoon would continue to bring cold and dry weather to southern Chinese coastal areas over the next few days.

Illustration: Brian Wang

The taxi trade has long been frustrated by what it describes as government inaction in cracking down on the popular but illegal ride-hailing platforms, complaining that the likes of Uber, with its easy-to-use app, comfortable cars and credit card payment, were threatening the livelihoods of cabbies.

Christmas and the Lunar New Year can be tricky to get through if you are alone, don’t get on with some family members, face financial pressure or are experiencing grief. Photo: Shutterstock

Christmas is a time of year when we are expected to be joyful and relish the opportunities to spend time with friends and family. But for some, family duties and financial pressures can be crushing.