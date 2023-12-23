United Nations adds Lunar New Year to its holiday list for staff

It means the festival, which celebrates the beginning of a new year in the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar, will become the eighth optional holiday that staff at the UN headquarters and its offices around the world can choose from to observe during the year.

The resolution to honour the Lunar New Year as a “floating holiday” was endorsed unanimously at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

The others are Yom Kippur, Vesak Day, Diwali, Gurpurab, Orthodox Christmas, Orthodox Good Friday and Nowruz.

Under UN rules, staff have nine fixed holidays as well as a floating holiday during the year. UN bodies avoid holding meetings during those times.

01:33 Chinese grandfather sheds tears of joy after reuniting with grandson Chinese grandfather sheds tears of joy after reuniting with grandson

Dai Bing, charge d’affaires of China’s permanent mission to the United Nations, said the decision “reflected the influence of Chinese culture”.

“[It] will strongly push forward exchanges of different cultures and demonstrates the values of diversity and inclusiveness upheld by the United Nations,” Dai said, according to a Chinese transcript published by the mission’s website.

01:25 Pet bunnies become popular in China as people welcome Year of the Rabbit Pet bunnies become popular in China as people welcome Year of the Rabbit

Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays on the Chinese calendar, and many world leaders mark it by offering greetings to Chinese communities in China and around the world.

It is celebrated by many Asian countries, and is known in North and South Korea as Korean New Year and in Vietnam as Tet.

Friday’s resolution marked a milestone in decade-long efforts by Chinese staff at the UN and the Chinese mission, who have pushed for the festival to be included as a floating holiday.

“Whether the Lunar New Year would be designated as a United Nations holiday has long been ‘a matter of concern’ for our Chinese staff,” the UN said in a post in Chinese.

Some Chinese staff also suggested using the name of Lunar New Year rather than Chinese New Year “so as to win the support of other Asian countries”, the post said.

In Chinese social media site Weibo, discussions about the UN’s decision attracted more than 61 million views by Saturday afternoon, making it one of the hottest topics of the day.

“This is great news, because Chinese traditional culture is more recognised and accepted,” one Weibo user, Zhen Zhang, wrote.

Some said it was a good opportunity to spread Chinese culture.

“I think more and more people will get to know China through the Lunar New Year,” another said.