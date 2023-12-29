Beijing, a close partner of Moscow and Pyongyang, is staying quiet about the growing alignment between its two neighbours, but observers say China is cautious about joining a trilateral axis that could trigger a ‘new cold war’.

Why China is keeping its distance as Russia and North Korea cosy up

The case of slain Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung was back in court last week. The Post looks back on the details that have emerged so far.

Scientists at the forefront of hypersonic weapons research in China say they have an unprecedented power solution for aerospace planes. In theory, the invention could make even the longest intercontinental flights take just one or two hours while consuming less fuel compared with conventional jet engines.

From Utah to Michigan, half-day programmes in which regular classes are taught entirely in Chinese find fervent support among parents.

A relative of a missing flight MH370 passenger holds a banner stating “Malaysia Airlines MH370 case” in Chinese after a compensation claim hearing in Beijing on November 27. Photo: EPA-EFE

Relatives of Chinese passengers on the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 refreshed their call to resume the search for the aircraft after two French experts claimed renewed efforts could find the plane “within days”.

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs in California earlier this year. The British rock band broke the record in June for most tickets sold in Singapore in a single day. Photo: AP

For Singaporeans who had grown accustomed to the city state’s rather sedate way of doing politics, 2023 will go down as one of the most turbulent years in decades. The Post looks back at the top Singapore stories of 2023.

A delivery driver who leapt off a high bridge to rescue a drowning woman and captivated millions in China this summer, has been invited to the woman’s wedding.