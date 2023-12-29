China invents powerful detonation engine, Mandarin in US schools, renewed MH370 search calls: SCMP’s 7 highlights of the week
- From China keeping its distance from a growing Russia-North Korea alignment to Singapore’s major stories of 2023, here are a few highlights from SCMP’s recent reporting.
1. Why China is keeping its distance as Russia and North Korea cosy up
Beijing, a close partner of Moscow and Pyongyang, is staying quiet about the growing alignment between its two neighbours, but observers say China is cautious about joining a trilateral axis that could trigger a ‘new cold war’.
2. Slain Hong Kong model Abby Choi returns to spotlight ahead of ex-husband’s trial
The case of slain Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung was back in court last week. The Post looks back on the details that have emerged so far.
3. China invents most powerful detonation engine for hypersonic flight
Scientists at the forefront of hypersonic weapons research in China say they have an unprecedented power solution for aerospace planes. In theory, the invention could make even the longest intercontinental flights take just one or two hours while consuming less fuel compared with conventional jet engines.
4. What US-China tensions? Mandarin immersion persists in American schools
From Utah to Michigan, half-day programmes in which regular classes are taught entirely in Chinese find fervent support among parents.
5. China’s MH370 families urge new search after experts stir hopes of finding plane
Relatives of Chinese passengers on the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 refreshed their call to resume the search for the aircraft after two French experts claimed renewed efforts could find the plane “within days”.
6. Singapore’s turbulent yet tantalising 2023: political scandals to pop sensations
For Singaporeans who had grown accustomed to the city state’s rather sedate way of doing politics, 2023 will go down as one of the most turbulent years in decades. The Post looks back at the top Singapore stories of 2023.
7. ‘Humble hero’: brave delivery driver who saved woman’s life gets wedding invite
A delivery driver who leapt off a high bridge to rescue a drowning woman and captivated millions in China this summer, has been invited to the woman’s wedding.