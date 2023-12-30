3, 2, 1 … Chinese New Year holidaymakers head off for far horizons

Chinese tourists are on the move over the New Year’s Day long weekend, with high hopes of a return to pre-pandemic levels of travel despite the sluggish economy

And while the break is just three days and haze may be blanketing much of China, travellers appear keen to venture beyond their provincial borders to soak up the sights in other parts of the country.

Holidaymakers were expected to take more than 15 million domestic rail trips on Saturday, the first day of the break, up 60 per cent on the same time in 2020, Shanghai-based The Paper reported, quoting China State Railway Group.

A number of new high-speed rail lines is expected to ramp up tourism along the lines, including along the new section from Huangshan in Anhui province to Nanchang in Jiangxi, and between Guangzhou and Shantou, both in Guangdong province.