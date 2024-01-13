US House passes finance bills bolstering Taiwan and squeezing China ahead of island’s presidential election
- One supports including Taipei in IMF while another directs regulators to exclude Beijing from banking organisations over threats to self-ruled island
- California Republican Young Kim says her bill meant to send Taiwanese “a strong message of solidarity and support for their democracy”
The second, introduced by Oklahoma Republican Frank Lucas, directs regulators to exclude the People’s Republic of China from banking organisations if the US president notifies Congress of threats to Taiwan arising from Beijing’s actions.
The third, sponsored by Pennsylvania Republican Dan Meuser, requires the US Treasury to push Beijing for greater transparency in its exchange rates at the IMF.
Washington in recent months and years has increasingly backed Taiwan’s participation in international organisations while raising concerns about Beijing’s active role in them.
Speaking on the House floor on Wednesday, Kim urged colleagues to vote in favour of her bill to “send the Taiwanese people a strong message of solidarity and support for their democracy”.
Beijing hits out over Washington’s plan to send unofficial delegation to Taiwan
Beijing sees Taiwan as part of China to be reunited by force if necessary. Most countries, including the US, do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state, but Washington is opposed to any attempt to take the self-governed island by force and is committed to supplying it with weapons.
China also opposes Taiwan’s participation in international institutions. Taiwan has not yet requested membership in the IMF, which does not recognise it as an independent state.
Speaking in support of Lucas’ bill, House Financial Services Committee chairman Patrick McHenry, a North Carolina Republican, said it would make China a “pariah in key organisations devoted to ensuring global economic stability”.
Washington has increasingly accused Beijing of not being transparent about its exchange-rate policies.
Why does Taiwan matter so much to both mainland China and the US?
It would also require the Treasury to urge IMF members to more seriously consider China’s performance as a “responsible stakeholder” when considering increases to its shareholding at the fund.
“China has promised to maintain orderly exchange-rate arrangements without manipulation,” Meuser said on Wednesday. “It is our job to hold them to that promise and to ensure they do not continue to exploit the system to their advantage.”