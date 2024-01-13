Top China envoy and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meet in Washington ahead of Taiwan elections
- Closed-door discussions held at State Department are latest development in Communist Party official’s American visit promoting ‘common understanding’
- Talks coincide with delicate moment in Sino-American relations, with both sides of late eager to make headway
Liu Jianchao, who leads the CCP’s diplomatic arm, joined US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in closed-door discussions on Friday morning as part of his ongoing American visit to promote what he described as “common understanding” on contentious issues.
Xie Feng, China’s ambassador to the US, also attended the meeting, as did US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for China and Taiwan Mark Lambert.
Neither side has yet to issue a statement concerning what the officials discussed.
The meeting on Friday came at highly sensitive time for both countries as they wait to see how voters in self-ruled Taiwan cast their ballots for a new president and parliament on Saturday.
Beijing hits out over Washington’s plan to send unofficial delegation to Taiwan
Beijing sees Taiwan as part of China to be reunited by force if necessary. Like most countries, the US does not recognise Taiwan as an independent state.
But Washington maintains robust unofficial ties with Taipei, opposes any attempt to take the self-governed island by force and is committed to supplying it with weapons – positions that anger Beijing.
Why does Taiwan matter so much to both mainland China and the US?
Liu on Thursday “stated China’s positions on issues like Taiwan” at a meeting with US deputy national security adviser Jonathan Finer, according to a Chinese readout.