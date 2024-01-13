Xie Feng, China’s ambassador to the US, also attended the meeting, as did US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for China and Taiwan Mark Lambert.

Liu Jianchao, who leads the CCP’s diplomatic arm, joined US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in closed-door discussions on Friday morning as part of his ongoing American visit to promote what he described as “common understanding” on contentious issues.

Neither side has yet to issue a statement concerning what the officials discussed.

The meeting on Friday came at highly sensitive time for both countries as they wait to see how voters in self-ruled Taiwan cast their ballots for a new president and parliament on Saturday.

The high-level diplomatic talks also coincided with a delicate moment in Sino-American relations , with both sides of late eager to make headway in what had been a deteriorating trajectory.

Since taking office, US President Joe Biden on multiple occasions has said America would defend Taiwan if mainland China were to try to invade.

Yet in recent months Biden has sought to stabilise ties with Beijing, without ceasing actions that hobble China’s technology advances on fears of inadvertently empowering the People’s Liberation Army

Beijing sees Taiwan as part of China to be reunited by force if necessary. Like most countries, the US does not recognise Taiwan as an independent state.

But Washington maintains robust unofficial ties with Taipei, opposes any attempt to take the self-governed island by force and is committed to supplying it with weapons – positions that anger Beijing.

Bilateral tensions have risen amid what Washington describes as Beijing’s military aggression in the Taiwan Strait. In the run-up to the polls, the island has reported spotting Chinese aircraft and balloons crossing the sensitive median line

Liu on Thursday “stated China’s positions on issues like Taiwan” at a meeting with US deputy national security adviser Jonathan Finer, according to a Chinese readout.

And during an event in New York this week, Liu said Beijing’s stance on Taiwan remained “clear, strong and unchanged”.