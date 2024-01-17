A second Donald Trump presidency could lead US allies to pursue ‘more independent policies’: analysts
- His avowed ‘America-first’ approach is said to create unease and uncertainty over handling of South China Sea, Korean peninsula and Ukraine support
- US partners prefer to accelerate bolstering deterrence against likes of China, Russia and North Korea, but moving towards wait-and-see-mode
Nobody should be surprised that a change in US administration could prompt “allies to begin pursuing more independent policies”, said Edel, a former senior adviser to the State Department, during an event at the Washington based-think tank on Tuesday.
Citing an anonymous Japanese diplomat, he added that “whoever is elected in the United States, you have to act like it’s Christmas morning”, suggesting that despite being wary of Trump’s return, allies would try to work with the US.
The Indo-Pacific was one of many theatres that the US was paying attention to, along with Ukraine and the Middle East, amid a fiercely partisan debate domestically over the federal budget, he added.
If Trump withdrew American support for Ukraine’s war, the “knock-on effects” both in Europe and the Indo-Pacific would be “quite vast”, Edel said.
For instance, he has claimed he would end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of being president.
Noting that Trump never publicly uttered the phrase South China Sea during his presidency, Poling said there were concerns in the Philippines about “unpredictability” over where the former leader stood on the contentious region.
“It’s just not an issue he cared about,” added Poling, a South China Sea expert, calling it a “tall order” to convince Trump that a rules-based order and freedom of navigation were in America’s national interest.
The two Asian countries have long viewed each other with deep suspicion, but in recent years have cooperated on overlapping strategic interests.
Johnstone believed “this might be a year where you see a real sort of solidifying of the Japan-South Korea leg of this trilateral in particular”.
Amid concerns over what a Trump presidency would likely mean for Washington’s standing in the eyes of its allies, experts at an Atlantic Council event on Tuesday stressed the importance of working with democracies to build defence capabilities.
One of democracy’s fundamental comparative advantages was that it facilitates “attracting allies and partners” in capabilities that are currently undervalued by Washington, said James “Hondo” Geurts, a former undersecretary of the US Navy.
The retired US Air Force colonel’s remarks came at the launch of a report aimed at improving both the implementation of technologies and management of defence resources in the US.
“We need to have the knowledge, we need to build networks, we need to start building trust, and then that can really open up a much greater industrial capacity than just what we have onshore here on the US side,” Geurts said.
“Great ideas exist all around the world, not just in the US.”
