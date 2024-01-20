In addition to the 13 fatalities, one other person sustained injuries. Teachers at the school said the victims were all third-graders, or about nine years old, according to Hebei-based media outlet Zonglan News.

“The fire response team reached the location promptly and managed to put out the fire by 11.38pm,” Xinhua reported.

The person injured in Friday’s blaze is in stable condition and undergoing treatment in hospital, Xinhua reported.

Yingcai School is located around 20km (12.4 miles) from the county seat of Fangcheng county.

According to the Yingcai School’s WeChat account, the campus covers around 2.3 hectares (5.7 acres), with buildings and facilities covering around 17,000 square metres (182,986 sq ft). It includes both primary and preschool sections and operates under a boarding system with small class teaching.

The institution has been recognised as an “Advanced Unit of Social Forces in Running Schools” – an award for excellent private schools – for several consecutive years.

Sichuan-based Cover News reported that locals described the school as a “township private primary school” established around 10 years ago and primarily serving local pupils, most of whom board at the school.

One nearby shopkeeper told Cover News the school bus had taken most of the children home for the weekend, leaving only about a dozen on campus on Friday night. Many of those left on campus had families living far away or parents working elsewhere, so nobody could pick them up.

“They were supposed to start their winter holiday in a few days, but this tragic incident occurred,” the shopkeeper said.

Another business owner near school said he rushed to the scene during the fire.

“The flames were intense, and the fire and smoke could be seen and smelled from a distance,” he told Beijing Youth Daily. “The cries for help from the students could be heard, and fire engines and ambulances were quickly on the scene.”

Following the incident, leaders from Henan province and the nearby city of Nanyang rushed to the site and established a command centre to deal with the situation, Xinhua reported.

They launched an investigation into the cause of the fire and are managing the aftermath, and the person in charge of the school has been taken into custody, according to Xinhua.