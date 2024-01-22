Advertisement
Advertisement
SCMP Highlights
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to youLearn more
China’s attack simulation, Philippine constitution change, public nudity in Taiwan: 5 weekend reads you may have missed
- From Marcos’ plan to change the Philippine constitution for deal with China to how Gillian Chung rose above the Edison Chen scandal, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.
1. China lab simulates attack on US warships using space weapons, hypersonic missiles
2. Marcos’ plan to amend Philippine constitution for China deal sparks backlash
3. In Malaysia, slot machine players face addiction to ‘crack cocaine’ of gambling
4. ‘Freedom’: the Taiwanese naturists defying social – and legal – norms
5. How Gillian Chung has risen above the Edison Chen photo scandal to thrive
Post