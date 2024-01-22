South China Morning Post
A long-range attack on an aircraft carrier strike group is considered difficult to achieve, but Chinese researchers claim their simulation shows it is possible. Photo: US Navy
China

China’s attack simulation, Philippine constitution change, public nudity in Taiwan: 5 weekend reads you may have missed

  • From Marcos’ plan to change the Philippine constitution for deal with China to how Gillian Chung rose above the Edison Chen scandal, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. China lab simulates attack on US warships using space weapons, hypersonic missiles

2. Marcos’ plan to amend Philippine constitution for China deal sparks backlash

Philippines’ President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr delivers a speech at Camp Aguinaldo military headquarters in Quezon City, Philippines on December 21, 2023. Photo: AP

3. In Malaysia, slot machine players face addiction to ‘crack cocaine’ of gambling

People at the SkyCasino in Genting Highlands. The resort dominates Malaysia’s domestic gambling scene. Photo: Shutterstock

4. ‘Freedom’: the Taiwanese naturists defying social – and legal – norms

Naturists Julia Fu and Tom Yang at a farm in Sanzhi, Taiwan. Both are members of the Return to Nature social media group, which holds monthly events — despite public nudity being technically against the law in Taiwan. Photo: Brian Wiemer

5. How Gillian Chung has risen above the Edison Chen photo scandal to thrive

Gillian Chung (pictured in 2010), one half of Hong Kong’s Cantopop duo Twins, is now thriving as a singer and actress but the road to success — marred by a scandal involving intimate photos — has not been an easy one. Photo: SCMP
