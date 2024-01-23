South China Morning Post
People gather in a street after leaving their flats following an earthquake in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Monday. The epicentre was 121 km west of the Chinese county Aksu and 270 km southeast of Kazakhstan’s Almaty. Photo: NUR.KZ via AP
Major 7.0 earthquake hits China-Kyrgyzstan border

  • The earthquake was registered just after 2am local time in China’s Xinjiang region. Tremors were felt in Kyrgyzstan and in Kazakhstan
  • The US Geological Survey warned of widespread damage. Local media in New Delhi, India reported strong tremors in the city, about 1,400km away.
Agence France-Presse
A major 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck along the China-Kyrgyzstan border on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey said, warning of potentially widespread damage though no casualties have been reported.

The earthquake was registered just after 2am local time at a depth of 13km in China’s Xinjiang region, some 140km (85 miles) west of the city of Aksu, where Chinese media reported heavy tremors were felt.

One resident told state news agency Xinhua that people rushed outside for safety amid the shaking, despite the frigid early morning temperatures hovering around -10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit).

People gather in a street after fleeing their flats following an earthquake in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Monday. Photo: NUR.KZ via AP

People also fled their homes to seek refuge in the street in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek, according to an Agence France-Presse reporter, after the earthquake caused walls to shake and furniture to shift.

Local television channels in the Indian capital New Delhi reported strong tremors in the city, about 1,400km away.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Wushi County, Xinhua reported.

In the following hours, a slew of earthquakes followed in the area, with magnitudes as high as 5.5.

The USGS said casualties were possible, though none were immediately reported in the mountainous, rural area where the earthquake struck.

“Extensive damage is probable,” its report said.

Authorities in Kazakhstan also reported tremors, though without any casualties or major destruction confirmed so far.

In Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, citizens streamed outside following the earthquake, according to images posted on social media and by local news outlets.

Tuesday’s earthquake came the day after a landslide buried dozens of people and killed at least eight in the southwest of China.

A December earthquake in the northwest of the country killed 148 people and displaced thousands in Gansu province.

That earthquake was China’s deadliest since 2014, when more than 600 people were killed in southwestern Yunnan province.

In the December earthquake, sub-zero temperatures made the aid operation launched in response even more challenging, with survivors huddled around outdoor fires to keep warm.

