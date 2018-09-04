Smaller Chinese manufacturers continue to be the most vulnerable part of the world’s second largest economy, new data shows, with growth in their business activity slowing to a 14-month low in August under pressure from Beijing’s drive to reduce financial risks and the trade war with the United States.

Caixin’s monthly purchasing managers survey showed that export orders shrank for a fifth straight month and employers cut more staff.

The Caixin manufacturing PMI, which gives more weight to small and medium-sized, mostly privately owned, manufacturing firms, declined to 50.6 last month, from 50.8 in July. Figures above 50 indicate an expansion of activity in the manufacturing sector, those below 50 indicate contraction. The further above or below the 50 mark, the faster the expansion or contraction.

This result was in contrast to the official purchasing managers index released on Friday, which rose 0.1 point to 51.3. The official survey, conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics, focuses on larger manufacturing firms, many of them state-owned, and the rebound suggested the government had scored some success in its effort to stabilise the economy.

Analysts said the smaller firms would continue to be weighed down by a lack of access to credit and the impact of the trade war. The trade conflict is likely to worsen in the near term, with the US expected to impose 25 per cent tariffs on an additional US$200 billion of Chinese goods as early as this week.

“The manufacturing sector continued to weaken amid soft demand, even though the supply side was still stable … I don’t think that stable supply can be sustained amid weak demand,” said Zhong Zhengsheng, director of macroeconomic analysis at CEBM Group, a Caixin subsidiary, in a note accompanying the survey.

“In addition, the worsening employment situation is likely to have an impact on consumption growth. China’s economy is now facing relatively obvious downward pressure,” Zhong said.

The employment subindex showed further contraction in August, dipping to its lowest level since July last year, according to the Caixin survey.

In the face of greater external uncertainties, Beijing has slowed the pace of its effort to reduce risky lending and urged banks and local governments to increase support for new infrastructure spending. Projects that had been mothballed or slowed due to funding difficulties were given new life.

A meeting in late July of the Politburo, China’s top decision-making body chaired by President Xi Jinping, ordered the government to take steps to stabilise investment, trade, finance and employment, with monetary easing and more fiscal spending initiatives rolled out soon after.

Ding Shuang, chief greater China economist at Standard Chartered Bank, said some policies had already had an initial effect as seen from the rebound of the official PMI, particularly the production subindex.

“State-owned and large firms are usually the first beneficiaries of such government-led infrastructure spending, and it will take a long time for SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] to feel the stimulus,” Ding said.

“Our surveys show the financing conditions for SMEs have improved slightly, mainly owing to the fine-tuning of financial policies, but their fundraising costs remain high,” he said.

The size of the government’s stimulus would be limited, Ding said, so it would not fully offset the impact of the country’s conflict with its largest trading partner. “Its main purpose is to prevent a large fall in the growth rate, and the current level of loosening is enough to achieve [the government’s] annual target,” he added.

Beijing is aiming for economic growth of “around 6.5 per cent” for all of 2018. The economy grew by 6.8 per cent in the first half of this year, giving the government some leeway to meet its full-year target.

The biggest economic headwind continues to come from across the Pacific, with both the official and Caixin surveys showed sliding export orders. The Caixin survey showed the export orders subindex contracting for the fifth straight month, the longest such stretch since the first half of 2016.

The pressure is being felt most acutely by exporters in Guangdong, the country’s most powerful economic region and the heart of its export-oriented business.

The local purchasing managers index showed its first contraction in activity in 29 months, dropping by 0.9 point to 49.3 in August, according to the Guangdong provincial economic commission. There were fewer total new orders, down 1.7 points to 48.7, a 30-month low, and new export orders, down for the third straight month to 49.7.

“While the policy easing now under way should eventually put a floor beneath growth, the usual lags involved mean that growth will probably remain on a downward trajectory well into next year,” Julian Evans-Pritchard, a senior economist with Capital Economics, wrote in a research note.