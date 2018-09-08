Donald Trump has told journalists aboard Air Force One that the US may expand its trade war to all Chinese products, ﻿The Washington Post has reported.

Trump told reporters that the US is working to place tariffs on a further US$200 billion Chinese products.

If Beijing retaliates, he could place tariffs on all Chinese products, he said.

“And I hate to say that, but behind that, there’s another US$267 billion ready to go on short notice if I want,” he said.



﻿More to follow.