Donald Trump has told journalists aboard Air Force One that the US may expand its trade war to all Chinese products, The Washington Post has reported.

Trump told reporters that the US is working to place tariffs on a further US$200 billion Chinese products.

If Beijing retaliates, he could place tariffs on all Chinese products, he said.

“And I hate to say that, but behind that, there’s another US$267 billion ready to go on short notice if I want,” he said.



More to follow.