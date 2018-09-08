NewsChinaChina Economy
image

US-China trade war

US-China trade war
Home
Opinion
All stories

Donald Trump ‘threatens to expand trade war to all Chinese imports as US moves ahead with further tariffs’

PUBLISHED : Saturday, 08 September, 2018, 1:19am
UPDATED : Saturday, 08 September, 2018, 1:19am

Comments:  

SCMP staff
SCMP staff

Share

Related topics

US-China trade war Donald Trump US-China trade war: All stories Trade China economy China-US relations US-ally trade wars

Related Articles

Donald Trump has told journalists aboard Air Force One that the US may expand its trade war to all Chinese products, ﻿The Washington Post has reported.

Trump told reporters that the US is working to place tariffs on a further US$200 billion Chinese products.

If Beijing retaliates, he could place tariffs on all Chinese products, he said.

“And I hate to say that, but behind that, there’s another US$267 billion ready to go on short notice if I want,” he said.

﻿More to follow.

 

Most Popular

Promotions

 

You may also like