China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday the United States is “opening fire on the entire world”, warning that Washington’s proposed tariffs on Chinese goods will hit international supply chains, including foreign companies in the world’s second-largest economy.

China will continue to assess the impact of the trade dispute and will help firms cope with possible shocks, Gao Feng, the ministry spokesman, told reporters in a regular briefing.

“US measures are essentially attacking global supply and value chains,” Gao said. “To put it simply, the US is opening fire on the entire world, including itself.”

The comments come a day before Washington and Beijing plan to implement tariffs against each others’ goods in an escalating trade conflict that has impacted financial markets.

Gao said China will not bow to threats or blackmail and will have to fight back if the US goes ahead and imposes the tariffs. Other nations understand China’s situation, he said, adding that China will protect the legitimate rights of foreign companies doing business in China.

Gao told reporters that China’s foreign trade is expected to continue on a stable path in the second half, although investors fear a full-blown Sino-US trade dispute will deal a body blow to Chinese exports and its economy.





In a statement, China’s customs agency said Chinese tariffs on US goods will take effect immediately after US tariffs on Chinese goods kick in. Washington has said it will implement tariffs on US$34 billion worth of Chinese imports on Friday, and Beijing has vowed to retaliate in kind on the same day, although it has said it will not be the first to pull the trigger.

European officials have told Reuters that China has put pressure on the European Union to issue a strong joint statement against US President Donald Trump’s trade policies.

Chinese stocks were mixed, while the yuan slipped slightly against the dollar in early Thursday trade as a targeted cut of reserve requirements for banks took effect during the heightened trade tensions.

China’s exports to the US expanded 5.4 per cent in the first half, 13.9 percentage points lower than for the same period last year, according to the General Administration of Customs.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg