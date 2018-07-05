Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called on the European Union to expand its cooperation with China to counter the United States in the escalating trade war as the start date for American tariffs approaches.

Li made the proposal in a telephone conversation with Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, the European Union’s executive body, according to a statement on Thursday by the Chinese foreign ministry.

Li started a six-day visit to Bulgaria and Germany on Thursday.

US tariffs on US$34 billion of Chinese products are due to come into effect on Friday, with China vowing to retaliate with tariffs against US products to the same value.

“The international situation is complicated, with the rise of unilateralism and protectionism,” Li was quoted as saying.

“As two important forces in the world, China and the EU have to reach consensus, and expand cooperation and mutual interest to deal with the challenges.”

China is seeking support in the trade confrontations with the US. Reports have suggested that Beijing is calling on the EU to issue a joint statement against US trade policies.

Last month, China and the EU said they would set up a working group to revamp the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to counter US unilateralism.

The two parties will hold a summit this month, with both seeking to counter US trade actions, and may play down points of disagreement discussed at last month’s meeting, such as Beijing’s subsidies to hi-tech industry and limits on access to Chinese markets for EU companies.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that “the European Union is possibly as bad as China, only smaller”, at a time when the EU has been calling for a return to multilateral trade dispute mechanisms such as the WTO.

The EU has also taken retaliatory measures of its own. Late last month it introduced tariffs on US$3.3 billion worth of US goods, and it has threatened tariffs on an estimated US$300 billion of US goods in response to potential US automotive tariffs.

China’s threatened tariffs, to counter the US tariffs scheduled to begin on Friday, are expected to come into force immediately after the US makes its moves official.

On Wednesday, China’s finance ministry said it would not make the first moves in implementing tariffs but would respond to US actions.