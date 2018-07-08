Beijing’s top Taiwan affairs official hit out at the United States on Sunday for playing the “Taiwan card” amid heightened tensions over trade, a day after two US warships passed through the Taiwan Strait.

Liu Jieyi, director of the mainland’s Taiwan Affairs Office and China’s former ambassador to the United Nations, said the US had been using this “card” for some time with a clear purpose, Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported.

“We staunchly oppose any move that harms China’s national interest. We won’t accept that,” Liu was quoted as saying on the sidelines of a forum on cross-strait ties in Hangzhou. “The Taiwanese public should clearly understand the real purpose behind these US moves and not help them to play the ‘Taiwan card’.”

Captain Charlie Brown, a spokesman for the US Pacific Fleet, said in a statement that two US Navy ships “conducted a routine transit through the international waters of the Taiwan Strait on July 7-8”.

“US Navy ships transit between the South China Sea and East China Sea via the Taiwan Strait and have done so for many years,” Brown said.

US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the destroyers USS Mustin and USS Benfold carried out the passage.

Earlier on Saturday, Taiwan’s defence ministry said the ships were moving in a northeastern direction, adding that the situation was in accordance with regulations.

Beijing claims Taiwan as its own and has never renounced the use of force to bring what it sees as a wayward province under its control. Taiwan has shown no interest in being governed by the ruling Communist Party in Beijing.

The move comes as a US-China trade fight is seen as dragging on for a potentially prolonged period, as the world’s two biggest economies flex their muscles with no sign of negotiations to ease tensions.

Beijing has stepped up diplomatic and military pressure on Taiwan since pro-independence President Tsai Ing-wen took office two years ago, as her government refuses to acknowledge that the self-ruled island is part of “one China”.

Some mainland defence experts said the pass-through was a “serious”and “deliberate” provocation to Beijing.

“This military provocation comes as trade tensions continue to rise, which could suggest that the US is using Taiwan as a threat to get China to consider backing down on trade issues,” said Song Zhongping, a former instructor with the People’s Liberation Army’s Second Artillery Corps.

Beijing-based naval expert Li Jie said the US Navy move was part of a “comprehensive strategy against China”.

“So we will be seeing their provocative acts not only in trade but also in other areas, like security and culture,” Li said.

He added that it “sent the wrong signal to Tsai Ing-wen, and some pro-independence groups in Taiwan, which may incorrectly think they have strong US backing”.

Reuters first reported last month that the United States was considering sending a warship and had examined plans for an aircraft carrier passage, but ultimately did not pursue that option perhaps because of concerns about upsetting China.

Taiwan-based United Daily News reported a US destroyer had entered the Taiwan Strait in July last year, shadowing mainland Chinese aircraft carrier, the Liaoning.

The last time a US aircraft carrier transited the Taiwan Strait was in 2007, during the administration of George W. Bush, and some US military officials believe a carrier transit is overdue.

US overtures towards Taiwan, from unveiling a new de facto embassy to passing the Taiwan Travel Act, which encourages US officials to visit, have further escalated tension between Beijing and Taipei.

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis discussed the delicate issue of Taiwan during his trip to China last month.

“The US sending military ships through the Taiwan Strait is both a demonstration of its continuing support to Taiwan and of its willingness to exercise its maritime rights in China’s periphery,” said Abraham Denmark, a former deputy assistant secretary of defence for East Asia under Barack Obama.

Additional reporting by Reuters, Agence France-Presse