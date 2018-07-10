China must strive to create reciprocity in investment relations to de-escalate the tension with its trading partners, a group representing the interests of European Union companies operating in the country said in a new report.

The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, a non-profit and non-governmental organisation, said China needs to act with urgency to rectify a lack of value for foreign companies in the country.

Among the issues that have stymied foreign companies in China, it said, are the dominance of state-owned enterprises, a policy that requires the mandatory transfer of technology from foreign companies to Chinese partners, a flawed regulatory framework and an overall lack of equal treatment for foreign investors.

“Failure to act now will only lead to an escalation of the significant tensions that are building in the global economic system,” the chamber said in the report, which was released on Tuesday, a week after the start of an all-out trade war between China and the US.

Titled 18 Months Since Davos – How China’s Vision Became a Reform Imperative, the report traced the progress of China’s opening up since President Xi Jinping endorsed globalisation in a landmark speech in January 2017.

It noted that the pace of reform in China on environmental protection, R&D and consumer goods has been much quicker in the past 18 months than at any other period since China joined the World Trade Organisation in 2001.

But its progress so far has generated only limited value for foreign companies operating in the country, it said.

“For some it is simply too little, too late, for others it is that without complementary reforms the opening is negligible,” it said.

The trade war officially opened last week when each party imposed 25 per cent tariffs on US$34 billion of goods imported from the other country.

For the US and its president, Donald Trump, its punitive move capped off accusations that China has been responsible for unfair trade practices. In particular, the US has singled out China’s policy of forcing foreign companies into joint ventures with Chinese firms, effectively coercing the foreign entity to transfer its technology to the domestic firm.

The Trump administration also has criticised Beijing’s Made in China 2025 programme, a strategic industrial policy aimed at transforming China into a hi-tech powerhouse. The White House is concerned that the strategy, which identifies 10 major sectors, including robotics, aerospace and clean-energy cars, could allow Chinese companies, backed by the state, to overtake its own tech titans.

Washington, however, is not alone in its criticisms. China’s trade partners in Europe, especially Germany, also have raised concerns that an increasingly protectionist China is aggressively moving up the value chain faster than expected.

The EU and the US have filed complaints with the World Trade Organisation against discriminative IP practices in China, citing the anxiety foreign companies have had to live with because of unfair competition and market restrictions on their businesses.

With 2018 marking the 40th anniversary of China’s opening up to the West, the chamber said China should abandon its reliance on outdated tools such as free trade zones and instead put its energies into promoting the reform of state-owned firms, improving intellectual property protection and enhancing the overall regulatory environment.

China has set up 11 free trade zones around the country since 2013 to attract foreign capital, but has achieved limited results so far, according to the report.

The chamber said foreign firms are “inundated” with information about free trade zones, industrial estates and development zones that are “a colossal waste of government resources”.

Meanwhile, the foreign companies struggle against rules that guarantee unequal access to licenses, government subsidies of targeted Chinese industries, lengthy scrutiny from authorities and “frequent and unforeseeable” shifts in governmental policy, according to the report.

“It is another major source of global tension that China’s clout and overall influence in the world economy is not reflected in its degree of openness, particularly with the massive amount of outbound investment that continue to flow from China into overseas markets,” the chamber said.

It said the foreign companies’ concerns stem from the lack of reciprocity and the shortage of transparency behind outbound investment.

“China is already beginning to experience the consequences of its current approach, with increasingly strong pushback from its two largest trading partners,” the report said, referring to the EU and the US.

While China is keen to forge a closer bond with the EU to build support for its efforts to counter US trade sanctions, the EU has shied away from taking sides in the dispute.

However, the EU is taking a tough stand on its demands for reciprocity and holds China responsible for its unfair technology transfers, according to the report.

“The tone of discussions on China among many in Europe has soured significantly in recent years, with the issue of the lack of trade and investment reciprocity coming to the fore,” the chamber said in the report.

Many of its member companies would be caught in the crossfire resulting from any further escalation of trade tensions, it said, urging the EU and China to cooperate on de-escalating the confrontation.

“Precise reciprocity with immediate effect is not what is being sought, but there does need to be a clear demonstration of progress towards increased reciprocity, as well as systemic changes to China’s regulatory environment,” the report said.

“Deeper engagement and a commitment to address the concerns raised by the international business community – backed by actual results – can help turn the tide.”