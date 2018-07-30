British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt will meet his Chinese counterpart in Beijing on Monday to discuss cooperation between the two countries on his first major overseas trip since he replaced Boris Johnson earlier this month.

Hunt and Wang Yi, China’s minister of foreign affairs, were expected to discuss free trade, enforcing sanctions on North Korea and how Britain and China could work together on global challenges such as climate change, Britain’s Foreign Office said.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Hunt said that as Britain left the European Union it was committed to deepening its partnership with China.

“The United Kingdom and China are both major powers with a global perspective,” Hunt said in a statement. “As the UK leaves the EU and becomes ever-more outward-looking, we are committed to deepening this vital partnership for the 21st century.

“The UK-China Strategic Dialogue is an important opportunity to intensify our cooperation on shared challenges in international affairs, ranging from global free trade to non-proliferation and environmental challenges, under the UK-China Global Partnership and ‘Golden Era’ for UK-China relations.”

Britain is trying to reinvent itself as a global trading nation after it voted in 2016 to leave the EU, and China, the world’s second-biggest economy, is high on the list of countries with which it wants to sign a free-trade agreement.

Hunt said he would seek to build on Prime Minister Theresa May’s visit to China in February, when she secured commercial deals worth £9 billion (US$12 billion).

The Foreign Office said other topics on the table were expected to be “the importance of multilateralism and free trade and ways the UK and China can work together on global challenges such as climate change, development, security and non-proliferation and enforcing UN sanctions on North Korea”.

Hunt’s predecessor quit earlier this month in protest at the government’s plan to maintain a close trading relationship with the European Union after Brexit, a strategy that Johnson said would make it much more difficult to do free-trade deals.

After the China summit Hunt is expected to travel to Paris and Vienna for further talks with his European counterparts on Brexit.

It was revealed last week that May was dispatching ministers to the 27 member states of the EU in a bid to broker back-door agreements after Brussels’ chief negotiator Michel Barnier shot down her Brexit plan.

An agreement on Britain’s divorce from the trading bloc – set for 29 March 2019 – must be forged in principle within at least three months, before a European summit in mid-October.

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse