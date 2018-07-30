China’s door of dialogue with the United States on bilateral trade frictions remains open, foreign minister Wang Yi said on Monday, reiterating that Beijing does not want a trade war.

“China’s door of dialogue and negotiation remains open, but any dialogue must be based on equality and mutual respect,” Wang, who is also a State Councillor, said on Monday during a joint news conference with Britain’s Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in Beijing. “Any threats or pressure by one side will only be counterproductive.”

Wang added that China and the US should resolve trade frictions through the World Trade Organisation framework.

Wang also repeated Beijing’s stance that the root cause of the current trade imbalances between the world’s top two economies lies with Washington, adding that the United States has reaped huge profits from China.

The US and China are locked in a prolonged trade fight initiated by the Trump administration, which says China’s hi-tech industries have stolen intellectual property from American firms and demanded Beijing act to buy more US products to reduce a US$350 billion trade surplus.

The two sides initially appeared to have avoided a full-scale trade war in May, with China agreeing to buy more US agriculture and energy products, but the deal collapsed and the two sides slapped import tariffs on their respective goods.

Washington has since threatened to set tariffs on an additional US$450 billion worth of Chinese goods, and no formal negotiations between the two countries have taken place.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg