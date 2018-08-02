A bloc of Southeast Asian nations and China have agreed on a draft code of conduct that will lay the foundation for talks over the disputed South China Sea, the foreign ministers of Singapore and China announced on Thursday.

The agreement came as diplomats from China and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) met in Singapore, with maritime disputes high on the agenda.

Several Southeast Asian countries and China have conflicting claims over the resource-rich waters through which billions of US dollars in trade flows each year.

They have long discussed a deal to defuse tensions but the talks have been hindered by sticking points such as the area the agreement should cover.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the agreement on the draft was a new and important step for the code of conduct deliberations.

“Ruling out external disturbances, the deliberation of the code of conduct will speed up and move forward,” Wang said.

“China and Asean have the full capacity to achieve stability and peace in the South China Sea region. We have the wisdom to reach consensus on a set of regional rules.”

Singaporean Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said the agreement was a “milestone”.