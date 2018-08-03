Vietnam has denied claims that it approved a Taiwanese firm’s decision to fly the island’s flag at its premises to distance itself from widespread anti-Chinese sentiment in the country.

Beijing complained to the Vietnamese government after a number of firms from the self-ruled island said they had flown the flag to protect their premises and staff during anti-Chinese protests.

On Thursday, Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said Vietnam upheld the one-China policy, adding that the flag flying was down to the decisions of individual Taiwanese companies.

“The local authorities have complied with Vietnam’s consistent policy on Taiwan,” she said in a press briefing.

Beijing sees Taiwan as a breakaway province that must eventually be reunited with the mainland and has never renounced the use of force to do so.

On Saturday Taipei-based Central News Agency reported a claim by Taiwanese firm Kaiser 1 Furniture that Hanoi had granted permission for the firm to fly the island’s flag after businesses from the island raised concerns about being targeted during nationwide anti-China protests in June.

The protests had been motivated by concerns that mainland Chinese investors will dominate Vietnam’s new special economic zones.

The firm said it had incurred about US$1 million in losses during a 2014 protest, triggered by the deployment of an oil rig by Beijing in a disputed region of the South China Sea, which killed more than 20 people and injuring more than 100.

After the protests, the Vietnamese authorities granted tax breaks to Taiwanese firms as compensation, and explained that its citizens could not tell the difference between mainland Chinese and Taiwanese firms, and had mistakenly targeted the latter.

Chou Li-lin, secretary-general of the Council of Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce in Vietnam, said Taiwanese firms had flown Taiwanese flags since 2015 whenever protests against China occur avoid confusion and misunderstanding.

But she did not know whether the Vietnamese government has given its approval.

“But so far, we have heard nothing from the Vietnamese government over whether it has already allowed companies from Taiwan to fly the ROC [Republic of China] flag to differentiate us from those of the Chinese companies,” she said.

Additional reporting by Lawrence Chung