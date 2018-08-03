China to slap tariffs up to 25 per cent on US$60 million of US goods

China hit back at US President Donald Trump on Friday, saying it would impose tariffs ranging from 5 to 25 per cent on US$60 million worth of American products.

The Ministry of Finance said in a statement the retaliatory measures were in response to the latest US threat on July 11 to slap duties on US$200 billion of Chinese products, and to raise those tariffs from 10 per cent to 25 per cent.

The ministry also said the US measures violated World Trade Organisation rules and damaged China’s interests.

“The US has repeatedly betrayed the consensus reached by negotiations, and accelerated the trade war unilaterally again. It has seriously violated the principles of the World Trade Organisation,” the statement said.

Washington has vowed to take punitive measures to stop Beijing’s Made in China 2025 industrial policy supporting domestic companies developing strategic advanced technologies, including robotics and artificial intelligence.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said: “The Chinese side calls on the US to return to rationality, and eradicate its mistakes to create the right conditions for resolving the problem.”