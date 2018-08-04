US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday pledged US$300 million to enhance security in the Indo-Pacific region, where US and China are competing for influence.

“As part of our commitment to advancing regional security in the Indo-Pacific, the United States is excited to announce US$300 million of new funding to reinforce security cooperation throughout the entire region,” Pompeo told a press briefing on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Singapore.

“This new security assistance will advance our priorities, especially strengthening maritime security, developing humanitarian assistance and peacekeeping capabilities,” he said.

Pompeo said he discussed Chinese militarisation of the South China Sea and the importance of a rules-based order in the region with the Asean nations . He also highlighted US President Donald Trump’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific strategy as a major engine for economic growth.

Regarding North Korea, Pompeo said pressure on Pyongyang should be maintained as concerns mount about the Kim regime’s willingness to denuclearise.

He said he has discussed with Chinese officials the US decision to maintain sanctions on North Korea.

“We also talked about the importance of enforcing UN Security Council resolutions, and they made clear their commitment to do that,” he said.

His North Korean counterpart, Ri Yong-ho, was also in Singapore for the forum. But Pompeo said he was yet to meet with him.

However, Pompeo said the US was confident North Korean denuclearisation would be implemented according to the accepted timeline.

The Asean meeting coincides with a bitter trade dispute between the US and China.

Pompeo said: “President Trump inherited an unfair trade regime where American workers in American companies are not treated reciprocally or fairly by the Chinese, and efforts of the Trump administration are to right that, to correct that, to adjust that.”

Trump has threatened to double tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods, while China said it would impose tariffs ranging from 5 to 25 per cent on US$60 billion worth of American products.

Additional reporting by Reuters