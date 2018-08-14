China has condemned US President Donald Trump for signing an act committing to stronger military backup to Taiwan and placing Chinese companies under closer scrutiny, saying that the move will damage the countries’ ties.

In a statement released on its website, the Chinese foreign ministry said Beijing was “strongly dissatisfied” with Trump signing the defence act.

It said the US should “abandon its cold-war mindset and zero-sum philosophy and view China and Sino-US relations in an objective perspective”.

It urged the US not to implement the “negative contents related to China so as not to cause damages in Sino-US relations and bilateral cooperation in key areas”.

Senate passes massive US defence bill with less-strict China provisions

The statement was in response to the latest US National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA), detailing US$716 billion in defence spending and stating that the “long-term strategic competition with China” is “a principal priority for the US”.

That requires a “whole-of-government” strategy, incorporating diplomatic, economic, intelligence, law enforcement and military elements, to protect and strengthen national security, the defence act states.

And in a move that could anger Beijing, the legislation provides that the US should enhance support for the military capacity of Taiwan, the self-ruled island which Beijing considers a breakaway province to be taken back by force if necessary.

Failure to name China as focus of strengthened CFIUS investment panel ‘could lead to abuse and loss of money’

“The United States should strengthen defence and security cooperation with Taiwan to support the development of capable, ready and modern defence forces necessary for Taiwan to maintain a sufficient self-defence capability,” the act states.

Beijing has long opposed any official exchanges between Washington and Taipei.

Without mentioning specifics, the Chinese foreign ministry urged the US to respect its “One China” principle, which argues that Taiwan is part of China.

The act, signed into law on Monday, comes at a time when Beijing and Washington are locked in an intensifying trade war that shows no signs of abating.

China to assess tougher US controls on foreign investments, wary of impact on its companies

The John S. McCain National Defence Authorisation Act – named after the Arizona senator, who is battling brain cancer – broadens the scope of the committee that reviews foreign investments in the US for national security concerns.

In a separate statement earlier on Tuesday, the Chinese commerce ministry said it would conduct a comprehensive assessment of the bill, which includes watered-down controls on US government contracts with China’s ZTE and Huawei Technologies.