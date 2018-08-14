Hong Kong military garrison mounts its ‘biggest’ anti-terror drill

Air, sea and land forces from the People’s Liberation Army’s Hong Kong garrison have mounted their biggest anti-terror drill in the city since the garrison was established in 1997, according to state media.

At least five warships, four helicopters, one assault boat and dozens of soldiers from the PLA took part in the exercise on Thursday, which simulated the hijacking of a gas tanker, Xinhua reported.

The exercise came as Chinese naval forces conducted at least three other drills in various maritime areas to test combat readiness.

The Hong Kong operation was coordinated by a joint forces command centre and carried out in the East Lamma Channel.

Military analysts said the drill was aimed both at improving security in the city and sending a message to pro-independence forces.

Hong Kong-based military expert Song Zhongping said Hong Kong was an open financial and economic hub and as such was vulnerable to terrorist attacks.

“The Hong Kong garrison can help protect Hong Kong’s key assets during an emergency,” Song said.

But Adam Ni, a researcher in Chinese foreign and security policy at the Australian National University, said the drill was aimed more at potential mass protest movements.

Ni said the risk of terrorism in Hong Kong was low, so the drill was more a signal of Chinese military power in Hong Kong, including suppression of dissent.