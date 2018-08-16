NewsChinaDiplomacy & Defence
Senior Chinese government delegation to visit US for trade war talks

Talks will resume after tit-for-tat tariffs were imposed last month

PUBLISHED : Thursday, 16 August, 2018, 10:07am
UPDATED : Thursday, 16 August, 2018, 10:21am

Teddy Ng Wendy Wu

A senior Chinese delegation will visit the United States for trade talks later this month, the Commerce Ministry announced on Thursday.

A statement from the ministry said commerce vice-minister Wang Shouwen would lead the delegation that will meet US Treasury undersecretary David Malpass to discuss “economic and trade issues between China and the US”.

The statement said China opposed unilateralism and trade protectionism.

Communist Party raises alarm over commerce ministry brain drain

Beijing and Washington started a tit-for-tat trade war in July, each imposing 25 per cent tariffs on the other side’s goods.

There have been no high-level talks between the two sides since July, but sources told the South China Morning Post that the two countries made unofficial contact late last month to explore the possibility of resuming talks.

 

