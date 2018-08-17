China’s military has acquired new capabilities for the potential use of force against the self-ruled island of Taiwan, as it beefs up contingency plans to deter it from pursuing independence, according to a new Pentagon report.

The annual report to the US Congress on China’s military developments, released on Thursday, highlights how sweeping modernisation of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has improved its ability to conduct air and naval attack operations against Taiwan, efforts that have eroded the island’s historical advantages in the Taiwan Strait.

“PLA services and support forces continue to improve training and acquire new capabilities

for a Taiwan contingency,” the report states.

“China’s official defence budget has grown to roughly 15 times that of Taiwan, with much of it focused on developing the capability to unify Taiwan with the mainland by force,” it says.

“These improvements pose major challenges to Taiwan’s security.”

Although Beijing maintains its preference for peaceful reunification with the mainland, the PLA has continued to focus on developing a “credible threat of force” against the island and counters to potential third-party intervention from the United States, which has a mutual defence treaty with Taiwan.

The Pentagon report also outlines the military options Beijing could take against Taiwan, ranging from an air and maritime blockade, to force the island to capitulate to air strikes and missile attacks; to a full-scale amphibious invasion of Taiwan and its offshore islands.

But it notes that there are no indications of the PLA “significantly expanding its landing ship force”, which would be necessary in an amphibious attack on Taiwan.

The report finds that the Chinese military has streamlined its operations in its structural overhaul, while adding to its arms capabilities with new attack submarines and naval aircraft, as well as the creation of new air-assault brigades to provide three-dimensional attack options – land, sea and air – in the event of an invasion.

Taiwan has also developed its military capabilities to prepare for asymmetric warfare – war between sides whose military power differs significantly – given Beijing’s continued stationing of aircraft and long-range rocket artillery systems within range of the island, but its efforts “only partially address Taiwan’s declining defensive advantages”, the report states.

“The United States contributes to peace, security and stability in the Taiwan Strait by providing defence articles and services to enable Taiwan to maintain a sufficient self-defence capability,” it adds.

Beijing has never renounced the use of force to reclaim Taiwan, describing notions of Taiwanese independence as crossing its “red line”, although analysts and observers say a military conflict remains unlikely.

But under Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, cross-strait relations have come to a standstill, ostensibly over her refusal to acknowledge the “1992 consensus” that there is “One China” and deliberate ambiguity over how that may be interpreted by Beijing and Taipei respectively.

In recent months, Beijing has ramped up military drills around the island, diplomatic pressure to limit Taiwan’s space in the international arena, and economic sweeteners to win support.

But the escalated coercion has not shifted domestic sentiment in Taiwan in its favour, with wariness of Beijing being part of what catapulted Tsai and her independence-leaning Democratic People’s Party into power in 2016.

The US maintains a “robust unofficial” relationship with the island, including over US$15 billion in announced arms sales to Taiwan since 2010.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed the National Defence Authorisation Act, which includes provisions to improve Taiwan’s defensive capabilities, drawing Beijing’s ire.