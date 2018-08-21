El Salvador has cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan, the fifth country to end its alliance with the self-ruled island in the last two years.

The announcement was confirmed by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday morning.

The Central American republic is the fifth to cut diplomatic links with Taiwan since President Tsai Ing-wen was elected two years ago, leaving the island with only 17 countries that formally recognise it.

Tawian’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said El Salvador had asked many times in the past year for funding to develop a harbour in the east of the country but the Taiwanese government had rejected the request after a professional team concluded the site was unsuitable for development.

He also suggested there were domestic political reasons for the switch.

“El Salvador will elect a new government next February,” he said on Tuesday morning. “The ruling party is lagging behind in the opinion polls, and they wish to receive funding for the campaign.

“This is against our democratic principles and therefore we were certainly not able to oblige.”

Wu said he led a delegation to visit El Salvador last month, and regretted that the Taiwanese government’s efforts had not paid off.

The Chinese government has been working to severely limit Taiwan’s international space since Tsai, from the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party, came to power.

Since then, Burkina Faso, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Sao Tome and Principe have all switched their recognition to Beijing.

Beijing regards Taiwan as a breakaway province that must eventually be reunited with the mainland and has not renounced the use of force to do so.

The announcement by El Salvador came after Tsai wrapped up her state visit to Paraguay and Belize – two of Taiwan’s last allies in the Americas – along with two stopover transits in the United States.

During a visit to Texas Tsai became the first Taiwanese president to be given a tour of Nasa’s mission control – which is off-limits to mainland China officials because of espionage fears.

The Chinese government has confirmed that it has established formal relations with El Salvador.