Chinese defence minister Wei Fenghe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to maintain a peaceful border as the two militaries continue to work to repair their relationship.

Wei, who is also a general in the People’s Liberation Army, told Modi during a visit to New Delhi that friendly cooperation has become the main component of China and India’s inter-military relations, the Chinese defence ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday.

It was the first visit by a Chinese military leader since last year’s stand-off on the border between the two countries.

“This visit … will deepen our bilateral military exchanges and cooperation on security, enhance mutual trust and push forward the new development of our military ties to protect peace on the border,” Wei said.

Modi praised the “thousands of years of friendship” between India and China, saying his previous meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping had resulted in good relations.

Wei will also meet Indian Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, where they will further discuss security and stability on the border, the statement said.

Between June and August last year, hundreds of Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a 73-day military confrontation in Doklam, an area claimed by both China and India’s ally Bhutan, as India strongly objected to China’s construction of a road there.

It was the most serious confrontation between the two sides since the Sino-India border war in 1962.

Since the incident, Modi had attended two summits hosted in China in addition to an unofficial meeting with Xi in the city of Wuhan in central China this April.

Relations between the two have continued to improve in recent months, with Xi and Modi meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in June and at an emerging market economies summit last month.

The two leaders will meet again in Argentina later this year.