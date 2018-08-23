China slapped a 25 per cent tariff on an additional US$16 billion in American goods on Thursday – following a similar move by the United States in their escalating trade war.

The escalation came despite Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen’s current visit to Washington for talks with US Treasury undersecretary David Malpass, in a bid to reduce tensions.

A statement released by the Finance Ministry said new tariffs were imposed on US goods after Washington slapped the same level of tariffs against China on Thursday.

A statement released by China’s Commerce Ministry said the latest tariffs by the US were a violation of World Trade Organisation rules.

“China has no other alternatives but to take countermeasures,” it said.

The US added its latest 25 per cent tariff on Thursday, completing the first round of US$50 billion in Chinese products targeted by President Donald Trump. Tariffs on US$34 billion in goods were imposed on July 6.