A dispute between China and the United States over El Salvador’s decision to switch recognition from Taipei to Beijing has escalated, with the White House saying the decision will “affect the economic health and security of the entire Americas region”.

In a rare, strongly worded statement on Friday, the White House said El Salvador’s decision to cut ties with Taiwan was a “grave concern” to the United States, and warned that the Central American nation might be “disappointed over the long run” after falling prey to “China’s apparent interference in the domestic politics of a Western Hemisphere country”.

El Salvador denies asking Taiwan for money before switching allegiance to China

“This is a decision that affects not just El Salvador, but also the economic health and security of the entire Americas region,” the White House said. “Around the world, governments are waking up to the fact that China’s economic inducements facilitate economic dependency and domination, not partnership.”

The US would “continue to oppose China’s destabilisation of the cross-strait relationship and political interference in the Western Hemisphere”, the statement said.

Taiwan has lost five diplomatic allies since Tsai Ing-wen of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party became the self-ruled island’s president in May 2016. Burkina Faso, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Sao Tome and Principe have all switched their recognition from Taipei to Beijing.

China’s new alliance stirs US worries over possible ‘military base’ in El Salvador

There are fears in Taiwan that Guatemala, Nicaragua and Honduras may follow El Salvador’s lead.

When El Salvador announced its decision on Tuesday, the US State Department said it was “deeply disappointed”.

The Chinese foreign ministry hit back, saying El Salvador was an independent sovereign state and “others are in no position to interfere in it or even try to deter it”.