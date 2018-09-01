A Herculean task it may be as Beijing ramps up its diplomatic squeeze play, but Taiwan must do all it can to retain its 17 remaining allies or risk losing its sovereignty if no countries recognise it, analysts said.

The warning came after El Salvador became the fifth ally to switch diplomatic recognition from the self-ruled island to Beijing since Tsai Ing-wen of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party took over as leader in 2016.

The change in the past two years and three months from 22 allies to 17 is stark, given Taiwan could count 70 allies before the United Nations admitted Beijing as China’s sole representative in 1971.

Taipei has been losing allies much faster under Tsai than under the island’s previous leader, Ma Ying-jeou, of the mainland-friendly Kuomintang. Ma’s policy of engagement with Beijing allowed him to secure up to 22 allies before he stepped down at the end of his second four-year term.

The loss of allies also is happening faster than when Tsai’s DPP predecessor, Chen Shui-bian, was in power. Although Chen lost nine allies he developed ties with three countries from 2000 to 2008.

Beijing, which considers Taiwan a wayward province subject to eventual unification with the mainland, if necessary by force, has been behind each of Taiwan’s diplomatic setbacks since the UN expelled Taiwan and transferred Taipei’s seat to the People’s Republic of China.

A lesson to Hong Kong from Taiwan on rejecting Beijing

It has ramped up its campaign to convince Taipei’s allies to recognise Beijing instead in an attempt to force Tsai to accept the one-China principle. Beijing sees the principle – rejected by Tsai – as the political foundation for continued cross-strait exchanges.

With Tsai giving no indication that she intends to change her mind, concern is growing over the consequences Taiwan could face if it is eventually stripped of all its allies.

A day after El Salvador switched ties to Beijing, Ma urged the Tsai government to “do something to stop losing more allies”.

The Tsai government must be mindful of the importance of holding on to its allies to maintain Taiwan’s sovereignty and global status, the former leader said.

The recent spate of severed ties with Taiwan’s allies concerned Ma because the break was not with Tsai or her DPP but with the Republic of China – Taiwan’s official title. “They may never reinstate official ties with us,” Ma said.

His worries typify the general mood of DPP members and supporters.

Beijing woos eSwatini, but Taiwan’s last African ally stands firm

Accustomed to losing one ally after another, they no longer find news of the latest departures startling.

Some have suggested Taiwan would be better off losing all its allies, to be freed from having to provide financial and economic aid to mostly impoverished African and Latin American countries.

Taiwan spent about NT$9 billion (about US$293 million) a year in its economic cooperation programmes with its Latin American allies, the self-ruled island’s vice foreign minister Wu Chih-chung said last year.

Some pro-independence supporters have argued that Beijing’s stepped-up efforts to isolate Taiwan diplomatically will spur the island to formalise its autonomy.

Former Premier and DPP Chairman Yu Shyi-kun has suggested that even if Taiwan ended up with no diplomatic allies in its current form as the Republic of China, it could gain allies as an independent Taiwan.

“The fewer countries [that] recognise the Republic of China, the more likely Taiwan’s diplomatic allies would show up,” he said.

Beijing unimpressed by United Airlines’ ‘flexible’ approach to Taiwan

Analysts, however, cautioned against this kind of thinking, calling it risky.

“By the time Taiwan is left with no more allies, it does not necessarily mean it could drop its ROC title just like that, or simply declare independence so that other countries could recognise it,” said Philip Yang, director of the Taiwan Association of International Relations.

“The moment Taiwan declares independence, China will have the best excuse to send forces to attack [it],” he said.

Taiwan’s sovereignty also would be at stake if no countries recognised it, he said.

Earning zero-ally status, however, would not lead to Taiwan’s becoming a territory like Hong Kong, because Taiwan has its own military forces and political system, including democratic presidential elections, analysts said.

As US backlash mounts, should Beijing rethink its squeeze on Taiwan?

Rather, it would affect Taiwan’s ability to take part in international activities, especially if Taiwan were no longer a member of international society.

For instance, if the World Health Assembly held an international conference to solicit ideas for dealing with a global virus, Taiwan could be shut out and deprived of first-hand information because no other countries supported its desire to take part, they said.

“If we were stripped off all allies and were unable to attend any international event, things like that could happen and create problems for us,” said Huang Kwei-bo, director of the Centre for Foreign Policy Studies at National Chengchi University.

Although not all international organisations would be of interest to Taiwan, the island’s continued participation in meetings and events would give it invaluable insight into the setting and content of the international agenda.

“If we were left out from international organisations, not only would our decision makers be unable to learn new concepts, [but] our overall decision-making system might go wrong too,” he said.

Ikea under fire for listing Taiwan as a country on its packaging

He emphasised that the government must do as much as it can to secure its status in various international groups.

Wang Kung-yi, a professor of political science at Chinese Culture University in Taipei, said although Washington does not maintain official ties with Taiwan, it wants the island to keep as many allies as it can, especially those in Latin America.

“That’s the US backyard, and it is the least Washington wants if Taiwan were left with no more allies in Latin America,” Wang said. Taiwan has nine Latin American allies.

The Tsai government continues to examine all possible scenarios stemming from the loss of allies. This explains why the White House issued a statement shortly after El Salvador’s diplomatic switch, accusing China of interfering in El Salvador’s domestic politics and criticising San Salvador for a “non-transparent” decision that would affect the economies and security of the entire American region, Wang said.

Spokesman Alex Huang confirmed in an interview on a radio programme last week that the scenarios being weighed included losing all diplomatic allies. Huang also stressed the government would do all it could to maintain ties with allies and international organisations.

Students revolt over ‘Taiwan, China’ switch for English language test

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on Thursday said Taiwan would do everything possible to persuade all like-minded countries to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, to counter military expansion and growing threats from China.

In the past week, Tsai has told visitors, including those from the US and Japan, that Beijing’s suppression of Taiwan has upset the status quo and affects regional stability.