President Xi Jinping will send his right-hand man to North Korea, China’s state broadcaster said on Tuesday.

State-run CCTV reported that Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People’s Congress and the third-ranking official in the Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee, will go to North Korea on Saturday.

Li will attend the 70th anniversary of North Korea’s founding on Sunday.

He will be the highest level Chinese official to visit North Korea since Xi came to power in 2012.

US President Donald Trump said in late August that he did not believe China was “helping with the process of denuclearisation as they once were” – remarks China’s foreign ministry described as contrary to the facts.