The United States has recalled its top diplomats in three Central American and Caribbean countries over their decision to cut off diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

A statement released by US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert on Saturday said Robin Bernstein, the US’ ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Jean Manes, its ambassador to El Salvador, and Roxanne Cabral, its charge d’affaires in Panama, had been recalled “for consultations related to recent decisions to no longer recognise” the self-ruled island.

The diplomats will meet “US government leaders to discuss ways in which the United States can support strong, independent, democratic institutions and economies throughout Central America and the Caribbean”, she said.

Washington has expressed concerns over Beijing’s pursuit of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies since Tsai Ing-wen from the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party became the island’s president in 2016. Taiwan has only 17 allies, down from 22 just over two years ago.

Panama switched recognition to Beijing last year, the Dominican Republic did so in May, and El Salvador followed suit last month, triggering strong reactions from Washington.

The White House warned that El Salvador’s decision will “affect the economic health and security of the entire Americas region”. In July, US ambassador Manes had warned of China’s intention to turn the La Union commercial port in El Salvador’s east into a “military base”.

US senators introduce legislation to punish Taiwan allies who switch sides, accusing Beijing of ‘bullying’

Beijing considers Taiwan a wayward province to be taken back, by the use of force if necessary.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Andrew Lee said on Saturday that Taiwan is in close communication with the US over the island’s place in the international community.

US senators introduced legislation on Wednesday that authorises the State Department to downgrade the US’ relations with any government that shifts away from Taiwan, and to suspend or alter US assistance.