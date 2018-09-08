China’s trade surplus with the United States widened by 10 per cent in August to US$31 billion, data showed on Saturday as the trade war between the two nations escalated with Donald Trump threatening duties on more Chinese imports.

Data from China’s General Administration of Customs showed that exports to the US in August jumped by 6.9 per cent from July to US$44.38 billion, but imports dropped by 0.9 per cent to US$13.3 billion.

China’s trade surplus therefore grew by more than 10 per cent to US$31.08 billion. The figure surpassed June’s surplus of US$28.97 billion and July’s US$28.08 billion.

For the period from January to August, the country’s trade surplus with the US was US$192.64 billion, compared with US$167.94 billion in the same period last year.

The large surplus has long been a sore point in relations and is at the centre of the increasingly bitter dispute between the world’s two biggest economies.

The release of the data came after US President Trump said on Friday his administration intended to go ahead with tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Speaking to reporters aboard presidential jet Air Force One en route to a Republican Party fundraiser, Trump also breathed new life into threats he previously made to impose tariffs on the entirety of Chinese imports, which were worth over US$500 billion last year.

“Now we’ve added another US$200 billion,” Trump said in remarks that were initially off the record but which he later told reporters they could publish.

“And I hate to say that, but behind that, there’s another US$267 billion ready to go on short notice if I want. That totally changes the equation.”

Trump did not indicate whether the office of the US trade representative (USTR) had reached a decision regarding the rate of the latest round of tariffs, originally proposed at 10 per cent.

Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced on August 1 that he was considering raising the rate to 25 per cent, at the direct request of the president.

A Chinese delegation led by vice-minister of commerce Wang Shouwen visited Washington in late August at the invitation of the US Treasury’s undersecretary for international affairs, David Malpass, but there was no breakthrough in the stand-off.

China’s commerce ministry vowed to retaliate if the US took new trade measures against it.