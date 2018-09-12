The leaders of China and Japan have pledged to accelerate cooperation in the latest sign that the two Asian rivals are mending ties that have been marred by territorial and historical disputes.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on the sidelines of a regional forum in the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed in their meeting on Wednesday that the two countries bore responsibility for world peace and prosperity as well as the goal of achieving North Korea’s denuclearisation.

Xi and Abe were in Vladivostok to participate the Eastern Economic Forum, a three-day summit hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin to promote investment in Russia’s far east.

Abe said before his meeting with Xi that the two neighbours had engaged in broad cooperation “in all areas, with active communication and dialogue”, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

“The horizon of cooperation is extending,” Abe was quoted as saying.

Beijing and Tokyo are taking steps to strengthen ties that have been strained by territorial disputes and historical grievances. Relations have stabilised in recent months during intensifying US trade pressure on both China and Japan.

There has been speculation that Abe will visit China around October 23, when the two nations celebrate the 40th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship, which laid the foundations for diplomatic ties.

Abe told media after the meeting with Xi that the two sides had “reaffirmed the commitment to deepen cooperation”, and agreed to work together in preparation for his October visit to Beijing, the first visit to China’s capital by a Japanese prime minister since 2011.

China’s state news agency Xinhua said the two leaders had met “on further improving bilateral ties and shouldering joint responsibility in promoting global and regional peace and stability, as well as development and prosperity”.

In another sign of recent rapprochement, officials from Beijing and Tokyo are negotiating about cooperation on the Bangkok Mass Transit System railway construction project in Thailand, according to an earlier report by Japan’s Asahi newspaper.

If confirmed, this would be the first joint project between China and Japan in a third country, under Xi’s trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), an ambitious infrastructure and investment programme to expand China’s influence across the world, and Tokyo’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, a similar grand strategy in which Japan is seeking enhanced connectivity between Asia and Africa.

As a regional rival to China, Japan had been cautious of the BRI, but since last year has changed its tone, saying it would like to be involved.