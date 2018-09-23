China summons US ambassador and recalls naval chief over sanctions move

China summoned America’s ambassador and recalled its naval chief from the US on Saturday to protest sanctions Washington slapped on Chinese entities for procuring military equipment from Russia, the latest escalation in tensions between the two countries playing out on multiple fronts.

Beijing also postponed a three-day bilateral military dialogue in Beijing, expected to begin on Tuesday, and warned of possible further measures if Washington does not withdraw the sanctions, according to reports by China’s state broadcaster CCTV.

The meeting was to be the second of its kind, part of a series of multi-track bilateral dialogues started after US President Donald Trump took office last year.

China’s government called on the US to “immediately correct its mistake, revoke the sanctions, and the Chinese military reserves the right to take further countermeasures”, according to the CCTV report.

The US State Department announced on Thursday that the Chinese defence ministry’s Equipment Development Department (EDD) violated US sanctions on Russia by buying the country’s jets and missile equipment. Both the EDD and its director, Li Shangfu, were named in the sanctions.

The US Department of State said the sanctions were invoked under Section 231 of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act of 2017 “for engaging in significant transactions with persons on the [List of Specified Persons]”.

Trump: ‘we probably have no choice’ but to put tariffs on all Chinese goods

Vice Admiral Shen Jinlong, the People’s Liberation Army Navy commander, was in the US to speak at the 23rd International Seapower Symposium (ISS), a four-day event in Newport, Rhode Island, which concluded on Friday.

On Wednesday, Shen spoke on an ISS panel called “defending the maritime commons, safeguarding the free and open international order”, ISS coordinator Tyrus Lemerande told South China Morning Post. A transcript of Shen’s comments on the panel were not immediately available.

CCTV provided no further details about the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s summoning of Ambassador Terry Branstad, which caps a week of actions Washington has taken against China on the trade and military front.

The transactions that triggered the US sanctions involved EDD’s purchase of Russian Su-35 combat aircraft and S-400 surface-to-air missile system-related equipment.

EDD will be denied US foreign export licences, banned from making foreign exchange transactions within US jurisdictions and prohibited from using the US financial system.

China imposes tariffs on US$60 billion worth of US imports

Any of the entity’s property and interests within US control will be blocked. Similar restrictions apply to Li, who will also not be able to get a US visa.

Three days before the sanctions were announced, Trump announced 10 per cent tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese products, which will take effect on Monday, significantly widening the scope of a trade war.

These tariffs will then rise to 25 per cent on January 1. They follow the implementation of tariffs placed on US$50 billion worth of Chinese imports in July.