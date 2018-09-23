Hong Kong, Taiwan Catholics upbeat over Vatican deal

Worshippers at masses in Hong Kong and Taiwan were largely upbeat on Sunday about a new deal between China and the Vatican, despite fears Beijing is trying to increase its control over the church.

Cardinal Joseph Zen, the outspoken former bishop of Hong Kong, accused Vatican officials of “selling out” ahead of Saturday’s agreement and in a blog post soon after the announcement raised concern over its impact.

“What will the government say to Catholics in China? ‘Obey us, the Holy See is already in agreement with us?’” he wrote.

Vatican signs historic deal with China on bishop appointments

Comments on social media accused the Vatican of turning a blind eye to a “silent Cultural Revolution” in China, where churches have been destroyed in recent months and there has been a clampdown on Bible sales.

But church-goers in Hong Kong gave the deal a cautious welcome.

A parishioner who gave her name as Teresa at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Hong Kong said: “More contact is positive.”

She said she was not worried that warming ties between Beijing and the Vatican would lead to interference in the semi-autonomous city’s Catholic churches.

Another who gave her name as Nikki said: “Any cooperation between the two sides has to be a good thing, as long as it’s equal cooperation.”

In Taiwan, some worshippers worried the new deal meant the island would lose its only official ally in Europe.

Beijing sees self-ruling Taiwan as part of its territory and demands its allies sever official relations. The Vatican is one of only 17 countries that maintain diplomatic ties with Taipei instead of with Beijing.

Online comments on the Facebook page of Taiwan’s Liberty Times accused the Vatican of “dealing with the devil”.

But church-goers remained confident.

“I think the Pope’s consideration in signing the agreement is to promote religious freedom rather than establishing diplomatic relations with China, so there is no need to politicise him,” said parishioner Yuan Shi-min at Our Lady of Fatima in Taipei.

The Chinese Communist Party is officially atheist and religious groups are tightly controlled by the state.

China’s roughly 12 million Catholics are divided between a state-run association whose clergy are chosen by the government and an unofficial church which swears allegiance to the Pope.

The agreement struck on Saturday aimed at resolving a decades-old dispute over who gets to name bishops, and could lead to a rapprochement for the first time since diplomatic ties were severed in 1951.

Soon after the deal was unveiled, Pope Francis recognised seven clergy appointed by Beijing.