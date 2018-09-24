NewsChinaDiplomacy
US-China trade war

Beijing to release white paper on trade war stand after calling off US talks

Beijing will release a white paper laying out its trade war stance for the first time, after it cancelled talks with the US on Saturday

PUBLISHED : Monday, 24 September, 2018, 12:54pm
UPDATED : Monday, 24 September, 2018, 12:55pm

Amanda Lee Zhou Xin

The Chinese government is expected to release a white paper on the trade war between China and United States at 1pm on Monday to detail Beijing’s position, state-run news agency Xinhua said.

On Saturday, Beijing cancelled scheduled talks with Washington meant to defuse trade tensions.

The white paper – “Facts about the China-US trade dispute and China’s stance” – will be the first comprehensive Chinese government statement on the escalating conflict between the world’s two biggest economies.

More to come.

 

