The Chinese government is expected to release a white paper on the trade war between China and United States at 1pm on Monday to detail Beijing’s position, state-run news agency Xinhua said.

On Saturday, Beijing cancelled scheduled talks with Washington meant to defuse trade tensions.

The white paper – “Facts about the China-US trade dispute and China’s stance” – will be the first comprehensive Chinese government statement on the escalating conflict between the world’s two biggest economies.

More to come.