Beijing to release white paper on trade war stand after calling off US talks
Beijing will release a white paper laying out its trade war stance for the first time, after it cancelled talks with the US on Saturday
PUBLISHED : Monday, 24 September, 2018, 12:54pm
UPDATED : Monday, 24 September, 2018, 12:55pm
The Chinese government is expected to release a white paper on the trade war between China and United States at 1pm on Monday to detail Beijing’s position, state-run news agency Xinhua said.
On Saturday, Beijing cancelled scheduled talks with Washington meant to defuse trade tensions.
The white paper – “Facts about the China-US trade dispute and China’s stance” – will be the first comprehensive Chinese government statement on the escalating conflict between the world’s two biggest economies.
More to come.
