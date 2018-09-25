China has asked Britain to respect its territorial integrity and not to risk the mutual trust between the two nations after it sent a warship on a freedom-of-navigation exercise through the South China Sea.

Foreign minister Wang Yi made the comments during a meeting with British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

British warship HMS Albion sailed close to the disputed Paracel Islands – currently controlled by Beijing but also claimed by Taiwan and Vietnam – on August 31, while en route to Vietnam from Japan.

Parts of the South China Sea are claimed by Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei, as well as by China.

China’s neighbours, and the United States, have expressed concerns over Beijing building up military facilities on islands in disputed waters, and have said attempts should be made to ensure navigation there remains unblocked.

But the Chinese foreign ministry’s statement said that Wang had told Hunt about China’s stance regarding the South China Sea.

“I hope the UK can respect China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and do more to contribute to the bilateral ties between the two nations rather than things that disturb mutual trust,” Wang was quoted as saying.

Hunt said Britain would not take sides in territorial disputes in the region, and expressed its willingness to resolve disagreements through communication with China, according to China’s foreign ministry.

Under President Donald Trump, the US has increased its freedom-of-navigation exercises in the waterway, sending warships close to China-controlled islands. It has also called on other nations to challenge Beijing’s expansion and territorial claims in the disputed region.

Britain and France announced in June that they would send warships to Asia to take part in the freedom-of-navigation exercises.

China’s ambassador to Britain, Liu Xiaoming, claimed last week that big countries from outside the region were abusing their freedom-of-navigation rights and were causing trouble in the South China Sea.

Multiple countries have been undertaking military operations in the disputed seas. This month Japan sent an attack submarine and three warships to take part in war games there, before continuing on to visit Vietnam, which has competing territorial claims with China.