French police have launched an investigation into the whereabouts of Meng Hongwei, the Chinese president of international law enforcement agency Interpol who disappeared last month, a source close to the inquiry told Agence France-Presse.

Meng was last seen leaving for China from Interpol’s headquarters in Lyon, southeast France, in late September, the source said. His wife reported him missing.

Formerly one of China’s top security officials, Meng took up his Interpol role in 2016.

His appointment was met with concern by academics and human rights advocates, who feared he would abuse Interpol’s powers to forcibly repatriate Chinese dissidents and fugitives.

