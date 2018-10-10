Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has vowed to turn the self-ruled island into an indispensable member of the world as she blamed mainland China for being a ‘source of conflict’ in a scathing national day address.

Echoing US Vice-President Mike Pence’s harsh criticism of Beijing last week, the island’s leader lambasted the mainland as the cause of cross-strait tension and conflicts in the region, at a rally which was broadcast live to mark the 107th birthday of the Republic of China, Taiwan’s official title.

“For some time now, China’s unilateral diplomatic offensive and military coercion have not only harmed cross-strait relations. They have also seriously challenged the status quo of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” she said.

Tsai said Taiwan could cope with Beijing’s challenges by seeking further support from the US, Japan, Europe, and other like-minded countries and strengthen its strategic significance so that other countries could rally behind it.

“The best way to defend Taiwan is to make it indispensable and irreplaceable to the world,” she stressed.

Beijing, which considers Taiwan a wayward province that must be brought back to Chinese fold, if necessary by force, stepped up pressure on Taiwan in 2016 after Tsai, of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party, refused to accept the one-China principle.

In slightly more than two years, Beijing has wooed away five allies from Taiwan, leaving just 17 countries which maintain official ties with Taipei.

Beijing has also sent warships, bombers and fighter planes on training missions circling the island in an attempt to intimidate Tsai’s supporters.

Tsai’s choice of words, coming a week after Pence’s critical remarks against Beijing, has been seen by observers as the harshest yet, compared with her previous national day speeches, in addressing cross-strait relations.

Top mainland officials have also declared that the issue of bringing Taiwan under Beijing’s control cannot be postponed indefinitely and some analysts believe Chinese President Xi Jinping is determined to accomplish that feat during his time in office.