President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump plan to meet in Buenos Aires during the Group of 20 leaders’ summit at the end of November, amid rising tensions between the countries over trade, South China Sea and Taiwan issues.

The Trump administration has informed Beijing of its decision to go ahead with the meeting in recent days, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. China has been hoping such a meeting could provide an opportunity for both sides to try to ease the escalating trade tensions.

The meeting – expected to take place at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires at the end of November, according to the Journal report – has been pushed by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, who are worried about market reaction to the trade fight.

Since the trade war began about two months ago, Washington has imposed tariffs on US$250 billion of Chinese imports, about half of what China sends the US.

Citing unnamed officials familiar with the matter, the Journal said Trump has dedicated a team to plan for his summit with Xi. One of the people involved in the planning is Christopher Nixon Cox, grandson of former US President Richard Nixon, whose 1972 trip to China eventually led to diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Meanwhile, the planning team on the Chinese side includes Vice-Premier Liu He, who is also Xi’s top economic adviser, the report said. A spokeswoman at the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether planning for the reported summit is proceeding.

Dennis Wilder, a former CIA chief of China studies and senior East Asia director at the National Security Council, told the South China Morning Post that the Chinese have indicated the need for the meeting.

“China is eager to engage the [US] president directly because they feel that the people negotiating for the president don’t always know his real bottom line,” Wilder said. “So they want to find out from President Trump directly just what it is going to take to get out of the trade war.”

“The only way I can see this being solved is at the leader-to-leader level meeting,” he said. Lower-level officials would struggle to resolve the impasse “without the leaders giving them indications of exactly what a deal might look like”, he said.

Kudlow acknowledged on CNBC's “Squawk on the Street” on Thursday that the presidents could meet during the G20 summit. But he suggested the Trump administration intends to hold firm to the position it has been taking with Beijing on the trade impasse.

“I think the Chinese have got to come and say, ‘OK, we’re going to change our structure, we’re going to abide by the laws and we’re going to make a fair trade deal that will help the American economy and the American workforce,’” Kudlow said. “They’ve got to do that. They have not done that yet.”

“I believe it’s always better to talk than not to talk,” Kudlow said. “But thus far their response has been unsatisfactory to our asks.”

The Trump administration’s demands, he added, “are pretty common sense. Europe shares our view, and Japan shares our view and Canada shares our view. So, we’ll see how it plays out”.