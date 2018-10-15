Are US hawks talking tough on China because of this book?

A book which China’s ambassador to the United States dismissed during a television interview aired over the weekend may have been used as a justification for Washington’s recent tough rhetoric regarding Beijing, a political analyst has said.

During his interview with Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace, Ambassador Cui Tiankai said he “would not recommend” the book The Hundred-Year Marathon by Michael Pillsbury, author of several books on China and currently an adviser to the White House.

Subtitled “China’s secret strategy to replace America as the global superpower”, the book describes Beijing as having a century-long plan consisting of a series of strategic deceptions to develop with US help and ultimately to overtake the US.

Political analyst Wu Xinbo, director of American Studies Centre at Fudan University in Shanghai, predicted in a review of the book in 2015 that it could be used by hawks in the US to advocate for a tougher China policy.

Three years later, as the US steers its policy regarding China, Pillsbury’s views have been picked up by Washington officials as “evidence” to support their arguments.

“It was not that he convinced them to contain China. It was they who wanted to contain China found his book useful,” Wu told the ﻿South China Morning Post.

Pillsbury argues in his book that China aims to become the world’s greatest hegemony by 2049 – the hundredth anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China – and warns the US government to stop making false assumptions and take countermeasures.

In his appearance on Fox, Cui told Wallace China’s only goal was “for people to have a better life”.

“We don’t want to challenge or replace anybody else in the world. We want to build a community of nations for shared future together with all the rest of the world, including the US,” he said.

Pillsbury’s points, although viewed as radical and controversial when the book was first published in 2015, have recently been echoed in remarks of top figures in the Trump administration. Last month the US president Donald Trump referred to Pillsbury as “the leading authority on China”.

Wu noted that US Vice-President Mike Pence made his 4 October speech to conservative think tank the Hudson Institute where Pillsbury serves as director of the Centre on Chinese Strategy.

Pillsbury attended the speech, which some observers described as a declaration of a “new cold war”. Wu said some of Pence’s criticism of China in his speech bears clear similarities to theories outlined in Pillsbury’s book, such as Washington’s failed hope that China was on the road to democracy and freedom, and accusations that the Chinese intelligence service is systematically stealing technology from US companies.

Wu said it was likely that Pence’s speech-writer had taken the book as key reference, and he said it could not be ruled out that Pillsbury himself had some role in drafting the speech.

“His conspiracy theory could be more influential as the hawks are leading the China policy in Washington,” Wu said.

In his Fox interview Cui said all of Pence’s accusations, including that China was interfering in US elections and stealing intellectual property, were “groundless”.

“It would be hard to imagine that one-fifth of the global population could develop and prosper, not by relying mainly on their own efforts, but by stealing or forcing some transfer of technology from others. That’s impossible. The Chinese people are as hard-working and diligent as anybody on earth,” Cui said.

When asked if Pillsbury’s book was “fake news”, Cui replied, “Well, you could come to your own conclusion. There are much better books”.