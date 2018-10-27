Labourers and seafood products from North Korea can be easily found across the border in a northeast Chinese county that is reeling economically from United Nations sanctions aimed at curbing Pyongyang’s nuclear programme, sources with ties to Chinese companies and North Koreans say.

A UN Security Council resolution approved last year required the return home of all North Koreans working overseas by the end of 2019 to prevent Pyongyang from using the money it took from the workers to fund its growing nuclear weapons programme.

Other sanctions banned imports of North Korean seafood, iron and iron ore, in a bid to dry up US$3 billion of annual export income.

But more than 10 sources linked to the Chinese companies and directly tied to North Korea have told the South China Morning Post that companies in Hunchun county in Jilian province are still hiring North Koreans. More than 2,000 North Koreans are mainly working in county pharmaceuticals and clothing factories, according to other sources.

Seafood from the North also is still available locally despite the ban.

“Dozens of coaches, which can seat around 50 people, cross the border [every so often with North Koreans] … It is very well organised,” a Hunchun source said.

Not all of the labourers are entering Hunchun directly from North Korea. A Chinese businessman who travels between Liaoning and Jilin told the Post that some have entered from Dandong. The city in southeastern Liaoning province, west of Hunchun, faces the North Korean city of Sinuiju, across the Yalu River.

Brokers and “institutions” that connect North Korean workers to Chinese factories are active throughout Hunchun, the sources said.

Companies throughout the county have welcomed the opportunity to use the workers – many of whom are controlled by senior North Korean supervisors – to reduce labour costs and increase profit margins, according to a local businessman surnamed Zheng who has had direct contact with North Koreans.

The imported workers are paid roughly 1,600 to 2,000 yuan (US$230 to US$287) per month, sources said. By contrast, a local Chinese labourer’s pay would be about 3,000 to 3,500 yuan (US$431 to US$503).

Zheng backed up reports that the North Koreans’ salaries are mostly taken by North Korean supervisors.

“About two-thirds of their salary is taken by the managers,” Zheng said.

A US State Department report in July said Pyongyang takes from 70-90 per cent of the labourers’ earnings.

In most cases, employers in the foreign country directly hand the workers’ wages over to the North Korean government, labelled in The North Korea Sanctions & Enforcement Actions Advisory Report as the organiser, manager and overseer of North Korean workers abroad.

The clampdown on both North Korean labour and seafood has hurt Hunchun’s economy, local business people told the Post.

With major supermarkets along the border no longer selling North Korean seafood, the number of seafood retailers in the region has dropped. Yet trading in North Korean seafood, predominantly crabs, still can be found in Hunchun’s traditional markets.

Tonnes of North Korean seafood are imported from the port of Rajin, according to retailers and traders in Yanji and Hunchun.

“North Korean crabs are very popular throughout China … We still get orders from Beijing and send the seafood to the capital every day,” one trader at Yanji’s West Market said.

But prices have soared in the border region as a smuggled-in supply fails to meet demand.

As of mid-October, the price of crabs in Yanji’s West Market had surged from around 50 yuan for half a kilogram last year to around 160 yuan per half-kilogram.

“We normally would have consumed many North Korean crabs as gifts for the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day, in late September and October … but the price has gone up so much, we can’t afford crabs any more,” said a Korean-ethnic Chinese small business owner surnamed Jin.

Since the sanctions were imposed, Dalian has replaced North Korea as a major source of local crabs. But crustaceans from the port city in southern Liaoning province remain pricey, recently trading at around 188 yuan per half-kilogram at a Yanji supermarket.

A local businessman surnamed Hao said the economic decline brought on by the crackdown on cheap North Korean labour and a “tripling” of seafood prices is transforming the region.

“You could see many businessmen from South Korea and Japan here before the sanctions,” he said. “Now you rarely see them, and as there are no business opportunities, young local people are also leaving the region.”

Illustrating his point, a number of local restaurants and shops are empty throughout Hunchun.

Hunchun’s GDP hit 14.46 billion yuan last year, increasing 0.2 per cent year-on-year, according to county statistics.

Meanwhile, the gross regional product of Jilin, with a population of 27.3 million, accounted for 1.96 per cent of total Chinese GDP last year, according to the World Economic Outlook database, a compendium of International Monetary Fund economic projections at the global level.

“UN sanctions are not sanctions against North Korea,” Hao said. “It’s a sanction against Hunchun and China’s northeast region.”