China to send Wang Qishan to forum for business elites in Singapore

Beijing will send Vice-President Wang Qishan to a new economic forum organised by American tycoon Michael Bloomberg, where he is expected to offer assurances that China will continue to open its economy amid an escalating trade war with the US.

It will be Wang’s third overseas trip since he was appointed vice-president in March. Wang, who is known as a “firefighter” and President Xi Jinping’s right-hand man, has made more regular international appearances since September last year.

They include meeting US President Donald Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon, and talks with US business representatives, but his speech at the event next week will be his first at a high-profile forum – one that is expected to be dominated by China-US trade relations.

Wang will deliver a keynote address at the first New Economy Forum in Singapore on November 6 and 7, the organisers said on Wednesday.

The forum, which aims to rival the annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland and to improve understanding between China and the United States, was originally to be held in Beijing next month. But it was relocated to the city state because the dates clashed with the China International Import Expo being held in Shanghai – an event seen by Chinese leaders as important for showing Beijing’s determination to open up.

Wang previously met Bloomberg in 2004, when he was the mayor of Beijing and the billionaire media mogul was mayor of New York. Henry Kissinger, former US secretary of state and national security adviser, and former US treasury secretary Henry Paulson are also on the guest list for next week’s forum.

China’s vice-president will address the high-profile gathering ahead of a possible meeting between Xi and Trump on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the end of November.

The forum is being held in partnership with influential think tank the China Centre for International Economic Exchanges.