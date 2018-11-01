US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he had enjoyed a “long and good conversation” with Chinese President Xi Jinping about trade between their two countries.



In a tweet, Trump said the two leaders “talked about many subjects, with a heavy emphasis on Trade,” adding that “Those discussions are moving along nicely, with meetings being scheduled at the G20 in Argentina.”

The two leaders also talked about North Korea, according to the tweet. He is expected to meet Xi at the two-day G20 leaders’ summit that starts on November 30.

Tensions between China and the US are rising, with the two nations locked in a trade war. Officials are preparing for the two leaders to meet at the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires this month.

This is a developing story. More to follow.