China is ready to engage with the US to resolve their months-long trade dispute, Vice-President Wang Qishan said at a new economic forum in Singapore hosted by US billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

Wang, widely reputed to be a “firefighter” and one of President Xi Jinping’s most trusted allies, pushed back against Washington’s “America first” trade policies in a nearly 20-minute keynote address on Tuesday at the newly inaugurated Bloomberg New Economy Forum, without referencing US President Donald Trump by name.

At the same time, he promoted a vision of globalisation that was an echo of Xi a day earlier in Shanghai at a government-sponsored import fair, in another bid by Beijing to quell global scepticism about its resolve to adopt economic reforms.

“China and the US both wish to expand cooperation on the economy and trade,” he said at the ballroom of the luxurious Capella Resort on Singapore’s Sentosa island.

“The Chinese side is ready to have discussions with the US on issues of mutual concern to push for a proposal acceptable to both sides to resolve their economic and trade issues.”

He said China and the US needed to cooperate closely to resolve the problems facing the world, and that economic globalisation would move forward despite twists and turns.

“Negativity and anger are not the way to address the problems that have emerged from globalisation, nor will barriers and disputes help solve one’s own problems; instead, they will only exacerbate global market turbulence,” Wang said.

He added that China needed to stay “calm and sober-minded”, invoking the country’s history of oppression by “imperialist powers”.

“To understand the history of [China] in the past 70 years, one has to go back to the year 1840 when China was bullied and oppressed by imperialist powers,” he said.

“Since then, the unyielding Chinese people have been fighting to once again stand on their feet and achieve prosperity and strength.”

His remarks at the inaugural forum – which brought together 400 business leaders to rival the elite annual conclave at Davos, Switzerland – came ahead of a proposed meeting between Trump and Xi at the G20 summit in Argentina later this month.

