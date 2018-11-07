As the results came trickling in for one of the most consequential midterm elections in recent US history, the conclusion of one particular battleground race in central Illinois offered a barometer of American farmers’ faith in a trade war with China that could cost them billions of dollars in exports.

The battle for Illinois’ 13th congressional district, a traditionally conservative stronghold that was comfortably won in 2016 by Republican representative Rodney Davis by almost 20 percentage points, came down to the wire on Tuesday night, in an election that saw the Democrats take back control of the House of Representatives.

In Tuesday’s polls, widely regarded as a referendum on the performance of US President Donald Trump, Davis’ Democrat challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, who had vowed to de-escalate the trade war, came up just short, losing the vote by less than one percentage point.

The race was so close that broadcaster CNN called the result prematurely in favour of Londrigan, a misfire that was met with confusion and derision on Twitter.

In a contest that, like many others across the country, also focused on health care, job creation, and taxes, the effects of an expanding conflict with China, which has traditionally bought most of Illinois’ exported soybeans, have loomed large.

According to the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Census of Agriculture of 2012, the most recent data available, the 13th congressional district ranks fourth out of Illinois’ 18 districts in terms of soybean production.

Over the course of their respective campaigns, Davis and Londrigan had framed farmers’ positions on the escalating trade war in differing ways.

“The majority of farmers in central Illinois have asked that I be patient with the president in his approach to reversing the unfair trade practices utilised by China,” Davis told regional newspaper The News Gazette in October.

Londrigan, on the other hand, argued that farmers were panicking about the export vacuum that China had left following the escalation of the trade war through tariffs. He said at the contenders’ final debate on October 22 that farmers “don’t know where their markets are going to come from, and the difference between what the EU can do and what China does is night and day”.

“I want to go to Washington to represent our farmers, to stand up to this administration or whoever is there and be a real voice for the farmers in our district,” she said.

With a yield of more than 610 million bushels last year, Illinois is the top soybean producing state in the US, according to figures from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

As of April, before the salvo of import tariffs began, about 25 per cent of the state’s soybean crop was bought by China, according to the Illinois Soybean Association (ISA), a lobbying group that represents the interests of the state’s more than 43,000 producers of the crop. The US Chamber of Commerce estimates China buys about US$1.3 billion worth of Illinois soybeans a year.

Citing the association’s apolitical stance, an ISA spokeswoman declined to comment on the impact the trade war was likely to have had on soybean growers’ voting decisions, but the group has previously spoken out against the Trump administration’s use of tariffs.

“We are disappointed that agriculture continues to be placed in the middle of the tariff debate with China,” ISA chairwoman Lynn Rohrscheib said in early July, soon after China responded to US tariffs with duties of its own on a range of agricultural goods, including soybeans. “We urge the Trump administration and China to rescind these tariffs that leave our farmers footing the bill.”

Other races in the soybean state reflected a similar narrowing of Republicans’ margin of control.

In another key race in Illinois’ 12th congressional district, the state’s sixth-largest producer of soybeans, incumbent Republican Mike Bost fended off Brendan Kelly by about 10 percentage points, a narrower margin than his 14.6 point victory in 2016.

In the state’s 15th district, Illinois’ top producing soybean district, incumbent Republican representative John Shimkus held off his challenger Kevin Gaither with 71.5 per cent of the vote. In 2014 Gaither won 74.9 per cent of the vote, and in 2016 ran completely unopposed.

There were other crucial issues beyond agriculture at play in the race for Illinois’ 13th congressional district, which, while being one of the state’s top soybean producing districts, is also home to a significant urban population.

Nonetheless, the result could serve as a reality check for a president who had previously proclaimed that farmers’ “loyalty” to him meant they would be unswayed by what he said was a coordinated campaign by Beijing to target traditionally Republican constituencies with tariff action.

“China has openly stated that they are actively trying to impact and change our election by attacking our farmers, ranchers and industrial workers because of their loyalty to me,” Trump tweeted in September. “What China does not understand is that these people are great patriots and fully understand that China has been taking advantage of the United States on trade for many years. They also know that I am the one that knows how to stop it.”

Trump’s faculty of judgment came under fire late on Tuesday when he proclaimed the evening – which handed control of the House to the Democrats, and with it the capability to impeach, subpoena, or otherwise investigate him – a “tremendous success”.

“Thank you to all!” he wrote on Twitter.